Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) was $2.29 for the day, up 9.05% from the previous closing price of $2.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1983489 shares were traded. GCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Tarica Laurence bought 100,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 225,000 led to the insider holds 753,244 shares of the business.

Reed Michael bought 500,000 shares of GCI for $1,220,000 on Aug 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,836,335 shares after completing the transaction at $2.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCI now has a Market Capitalization of 341.23M and an Enterprise Value of 1.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCI has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0666, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0759.

Shares Statistics:

GCI traded an average of 2.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.12M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GCI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.91M with a Short Ratio of 15.91M, compared to 14.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.68% and a Short% of Float of 13.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $686.7M to a low estimate of $686.7M. As of the current estimate, Gannett Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $748.66M, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $671.6M, a decrease of -9.90% less than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $671.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $671.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.67B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.