Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $2.93

As of close of business last night, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.93, up 5.40% from its previous closing price of $2.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1248874 shares were traded. GOTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOTU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOTU now has a Market Capitalization of 759.89M and an Enterprise Value of 304.01M. As of this moment, Gaotu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 86.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9794, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7527.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOTU traded 2.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 259.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 252.35M. Insiders hold about 4.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.08M, compared to 9.91M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $90.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.89M to a low estimate of $90.89M. As of the current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.73M, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.12M, an increase of 24.40% over than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.12M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $419.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $417.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $361.37M, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $513.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $535.29M and the low estimate is $495.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.