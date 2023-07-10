Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) closed at $1.77 in the last session, up 2.91% from day before closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9317057 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1.25 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Kelly Jason R sold 100,000 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 172,100 led to the insider holds 8,894,680 shares of the business.

Shetty Reshma P. sold 37,650 shares of DNA for $64,796 on Jul 06. The insider now owns 13,278,144 shares after completing the transaction at $1.72 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Canton Barry, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 37,650 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider received 64,796 and left with 13,278,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.69B and an Enterprise Value of 2.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5666, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8446.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DNA traded on average about 21.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41B. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 184.92M with a Short Ratio of 184.92M, compared to 202.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.87% and a Short% of Float of 14.31%.

Earnings Estimates

