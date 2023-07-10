Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Stocks Hit Low of $4.5900 Before Closing at $4.71

In the latest session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) closed at $4.71 up 2.61% from its previous closing price of $4.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660340 shares were traded. GFAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9390 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFAI now has a Market Capitalization of 32.42M and an Enterprise Value of 53.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has reached a high of $36.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5778, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7226.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GFAI has traded an average of 3.23M shares per day and 658.79k over the past ten days. A total of 6.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.82M. Insiders hold about 26.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GFAI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 385.67k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.87% and a Short% of Float of 16.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.