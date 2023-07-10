High and low EPS estimates for BARK Inc. (BARK)’s current quarter

The price of BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) closed at $1.38 in the last session, up 4.55% from day before closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501972 shares were traded. BARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BARK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Ibrahim Zahir bought 100,000 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 107,840 led to the insider holds 950,000 shares of the business.

MCGINTY JIM bought 40,000 shares of BARK for $62,388 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 132,726 shares after completing the transaction at $1.56 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Ibrahim Zahir, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 155,000 and bolstered with 850,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BARK now has a Market Capitalization of 246.13M and an Enterprise Value of 202.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BARK has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2118, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4988.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BARK traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 669.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 177.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.91M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BARK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.17M with a Short Ratio of 10.17M, compared to 9.51M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.70% and a Short% of Float of 8.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $31.35, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $0.97.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with ETF analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.