I-Mab (IMAB) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) closed at $2.70 up 1.12% from its previous closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502739 shares were traded. IMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of I-Mab’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Siebert Williams Shank on December 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $96.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMAB now has a Market Capitalization of 225.29M and an Enterprise Value of -240.08M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMAB has reached a high of $11.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0892, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9513.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMAB has traded an average of 276.67K shares per day and 307.4k over the past ten days. A total of 82.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.66M. Insiders hold about 0.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IMAB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.64M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $306.5M and the low estimate is $2.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -94.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.