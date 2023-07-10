I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1057466 shares were traded. DOUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOUG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when LORBER HOWARD M bought 100,000 shares for $3.99 per share. The transaction valued at 399,340 led to the insider holds 2,876,341 shares of the business.

Liebowitz Michael bought 40,000 shares of DOUG for $157,200 on Oct 10. The Director now owns 135,587 shares after completing the transaction at $3.93 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who serves as the SVP, Treasurer & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,700 and bolstered with 450,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOUG now has a Market Capitalization of 186.13M and an Enterprise Value of 200.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOUG has reached a high of $5.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6299, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5656.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOUG traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 936.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DOUG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 1.72M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $217.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $217.13M to a low estimate of $217.13M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s year-ago sales were $365.35M, an estimated decrease of -40.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.92M, a decrease of -27.10% over than the figure of -$40.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.92M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $935.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $935.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $935.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, down -18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.