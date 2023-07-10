I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Groupon Inc. (GRPN).

As of close of business last night, Groupon Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.11, up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $6.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757868 shares were traded. GRPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRPN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Barta Jan bought 6,716,966 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 48,899,512 led to the insider holds 6,716,966 shares of the business.

Barta Jan sold 5,110,558 shares of GRPN for $37,204,862 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $7.28 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Barta Jan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,606,408 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider received 11,694,650 and left with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRPN now has a Market Capitalization of 188.14M and an Enterprise Value of 326.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $14.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRPN traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.17M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 5.62M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.45% and a Short% of Float of 44.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.29 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $122.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.78M to a low estimate of $121M. As of the current estimate, Groupon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.22M, an estimated decrease of -19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.29M, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.54M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $514M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $483.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $498.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.09M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $518.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $570M and the low estimate is $478.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.