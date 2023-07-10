Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Shares Rise by 2.09% to Close at $9.26

As of close of business last night, Icosavax Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.26, up 2.09% from its previous closing price of $9.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1009296 shares were traded. ICVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ICVX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.70 and its Current Ratio is at 15.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Holtzman Douglas sold 16,356 shares for $8.85 per share. The transaction valued at 144,743 led to the insider holds 290,054 shares of the business.

Cearley Cassia sold 10,000 shares of ICVX for $100,000 on May 23. The Chief Business Officer now owns 141,847 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Holtzman Douglas, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 20,443 shares for $6.09 each. As a result, the insider received 124,407 and left with 290,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICVX now has a Market Capitalization of 383.61M and an Enterprise Value of 195.82M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICVX has reached a high of $16.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ICVX traded 212.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 399.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.77M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ICVX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 10.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.43. EPS for the following year is -$2.09, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$2.68.