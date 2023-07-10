ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) closed at $2.72 in the last session, up 3.42% from day before closing price of $2.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1133874 shares were traded. IBRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IBRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when BLASZYK MICHAEL D bought 71,915 shares for $2.75 per share. The transaction valued at 198,023 led to the insider holds 71,915 shares of the business.

Brennan John Owen bought 25,000 shares of IBRX for $70,700 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.83 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Clark Wesley, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,370 and bolstered with 8,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B and an Enterprise Value of 1.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1910.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.18k whereas that against EBITDA is -5.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBRX has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8498.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IBRX traded on average about 5.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 428.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.69M. Insiders hold about 72.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IBRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 23.44M with a Short Ratio of 23.44M, compared to 24.96M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.38% and a Short% of Float of 21.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $360k. It ranges from a high estimate of $20k to a low estimate of $20k. As of the current estimate, ImmunityBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14k, an estimated increase of 2,471.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $20k, a decrease of -42.90% less than the figure of $2,471.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $430k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $920k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $240k, up 283.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.3M and the low estimate is $100k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,008.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.