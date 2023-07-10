Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) closed at $2.87 in the last session, down -6.21% from day before closing price of $3.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1543406 shares were traded. IMPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IMPP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMPP now has a Market Capitalization of 46.66M and an Enterprise Value of -21.81M. As of this moment, Imperial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMPP has reached a high of $8.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3979, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0736.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IMPP traded on average about 754.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 614.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.62M. Shares short for IMPP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.77% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.