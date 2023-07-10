Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $10.64 in the prior trading day, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) closed at $10.83, up 1.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 752977 shares were traded. IVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IVR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 14, 2020, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when LIENTZ JAMES R JR sold 1,630 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 20,962 led to the insider holds 11,802 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVR now has a Market Capitalization of 451.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVR has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 950.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 884.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IVR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 3.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 8.82%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IVR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.60, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 20.79.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.63 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.39. EPS for the following year is $4.06, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.11 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $71.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.17M to a low estimate of $65.39M. As of the current estimate, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.55M, an estimated increase of 61.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.75M, an increase of 53.40% less than the figure of $61.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.43M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $307.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $285.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $194.51M, up 46.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $306.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $359.33M and the low estimate is $254.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.