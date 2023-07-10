Invest in 374Water Inc. (SCWO) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) closed at $2.03 down -6.02% from its previous closing price of $2.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617691 shares were traded. SCWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 374Water Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCWO now has a Market Capitalization of 261.93M and an Enterprise Value of 250.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 79.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 70.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -45.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCWO has reached a high of $5.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8156, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2281.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCWO has traded an average of 407.52K shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 127.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.28M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SCWO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 3.32M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.