IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Records -0.08% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) was $13.28 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $13.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8302312 shares were traded. IONQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IONQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.30 and its Current Ratio is at 19.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Monroe Christopher sold 200,000 shares for $10.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,150,000 led to the insider holds 2,056,254 shares of the business.

Chapman Peter Hume sold 11,726 shares of IONQ for $123,358 on May 25. The President and CEO now owns 495,900 shares after completing the transaction at $10.52 per share. On May 25, another insider, Babinski Laurie A., who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 7,884 shares for $10.52 each. As a result, the insider received 82,940 and left with 246,889 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONQ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.67B and an Enterprise Value of 2.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 197.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 169.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has reached a high of $15.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.04.

Shares Statistics:

IONQ traded an average of 9.39M shares per day over the past three months and 15.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.36M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IONQ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.06M with a Short Ratio of 21.06M, compared to 24.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.48% and a Short% of Float of 12.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.54M to a low estimate of $4.3M. As of the current estimate, IonQ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.61M, an estimated increase of 66.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.13M, up 71.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50M and the low estimate is $27.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.