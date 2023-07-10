Kartoon Studios Inc. (TOON) Shares Rise by 6.01% to Close at $1.94

As of close of business last night, Kartoon Studios Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.94, up 6.01% from its previous closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513296 shares were traded. TOON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOON now has a Market Capitalization of 66.92M and an Enterprise Value of 74.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOON has reached a high of $12.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5410, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5872.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOON traded 440.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.44M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TOON as of May 30, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 3.13M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.99% and a Short% of Float of 9.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $19.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.95M to a low estimate of $19.95M. As of the current estimate, Kartoon Studios Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.12M, an estimated decrease of -9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.3M, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of -$9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.3M, up 32.70% from the average estimate.