Knife River Corporation (KNF) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Knife River Corporation (NYSE: KNF) was $42.94 for the day, up 1.75% from the previous closing price of $42.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 448736 shares were traded. KNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KNF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.43B and an Enterprise Value of 3.28B. As of this moment, Knife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNF has reached a high of $49.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.24.

Shares Statistics:

KNF traded an average of 1.21M shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.00M.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.