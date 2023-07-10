Manchester United plc (MANU) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) closed at $24.26 in the last session, down -0.21% from day before closing price of $24.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999079 shares were traded. MANU stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MANU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MANU now has a Market Capitalization of 3.95B and an Enterprise Value of 4.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MANU has reached a high of $27.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MANU traded on average about 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 163.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.62M. Insiders hold about 5.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MANU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 3.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 16.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MANU is 0.18, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $197.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.24M to a low estimate of $197.24M. As of the current estimate, Manchester United plc’s year-ago sales were $140.76M, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MANU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $814.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $812.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $813.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $693.05M, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $894.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $896.3M and the low estimate is $893.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.