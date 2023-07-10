Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)’s quick and current ratios

In the latest session, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) closed at $0.19 down -2.50% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0048 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5790209 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meta Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when RICE KENNETH L JR sold 18,454 shares for $0.63 per share. The transaction valued at 11,626 led to the insider holds 21,103 shares of the business.

Waldern Jonathan sold 17,372 shares of MMAT for $10,944 on Mar 13. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 14,274 shares after completing the transaction at $0.63 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Welch Thomas Gordon, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 167,250 and left with 1,425,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMAT now has a Market Capitalization of 87.46M and an Enterprise Value of 89.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7674.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MMAT has traded an average of 9.64M shares per day and 7.55M over the past ten days. A total of 368.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.06M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMAT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 36.26M with a Short Ratio of 36.26M, compared to 31.83M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.76% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.32M to a low estimate of $2.6M. As of the current estimate, Meta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.32M, an estimated increase of 19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.88M, an increase of 62.40% over than the figure of $19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.2M, up 88.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $77M and the low estimate is $43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 212.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.