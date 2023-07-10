Micron Technology Inc. (MU) expected to report EPS of -$1.15 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) closed at $60.65 down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $61.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15007333 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Micron Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on June 29, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $70 from $45 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Deboer Scott J sold 20,000 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,400,000 led to the insider holds 188,340 shares of the business.

BEYER RICHARD M sold 4,000 shares of MU for $239,520 on May 09. The Director now owns 95,660 shares after completing the transaction at $59.88 per share. On May 01, another insider, Sadana Sumit, who serves as the EVP, Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 32,500 shares for $62.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,031,250 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MU now has a Market Capitalization of 66.43B and an Enterprise Value of 69.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MU has reached a high of $74.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MU has traded an average of 18.15M shares per day and 21.46M over the past ten days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.71M with a Short Ratio of 21.71M, compared to 26.27M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MU is 0.46, from 0.46 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.05% for MU, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$1.2, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.95, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.42 and -$5.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 29 analysts recommending between $2.86 and -$3.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.92B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.21B to a low estimate of $3.73B. As of the current estimate, Micron Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.64B, an estimated decrease of -41.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.76B, down -49.80% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.76B and the low estimate is $16.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.