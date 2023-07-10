Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Rise 1.48% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.28

The price of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) closed at $0.28 in the last session, up 1.48% from day before closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0041 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548052 shares were traded. MNTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2740.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on July 05, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 1,822,239 shares for $0.27 per share. The transaction valued at 484,533 led to the insider holds 12,302,114 shares of the business.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 722,301 shares of MNTS for $192,060 on Jun 08. The 10% Owner now owns 4,876,327 shares after completing the transaction at $0.27 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,042,308 shares for $0.31 each. As a result, the insider received 319,884 and left with 14,124,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNTS now has a Market Capitalization of 26.77M and an Enterprise Value of 6.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 87.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTS has reached a high of $2.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3379, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8040.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNTS traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 4.46M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $240k. It ranges from a high estimate of $240k to a low estimate of $240k. As of the current estimate, Momentus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50k, an estimated increase of 380.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $920k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $299k, up 421.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.6M and the low estimate is $4.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 343.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.