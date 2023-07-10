NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, NaaS Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.32, up 5.77% from its previous closing price of $5.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984843 shares were traded. NAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NAAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.19B and an Enterprise Value of 1.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 71.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAAS has reached a high of $12.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NAAS traded 545.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 219.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.44M. Shares short for NAAS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 566.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 633.79k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.