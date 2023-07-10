NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs NSTG

After finishing at $3.57 in the prior trading day, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) closed at $3.70, up 3.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809805 shares were traded. NSTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5050.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NSTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Bailey K Thomas bought 15,000 shares for $5.76 per share. The transaction valued at 86,445 led to the insider holds 75,388 shares of the business.

GRAY R BRADLEY bought 30,000 shares of NSTG for $174,000 on May 25. The President and CEO now owns 338,395 shares after completing the transaction at $5.80 per share. On May 24, another insider, YOUNG WILLIAM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 35,400 shares for $5.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,511 and bolstered with 46,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSTG now has a Market Capitalization of 175.13M and an Enterprise Value of 270.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSTG has reached a high of $18.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.3018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7655.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.24M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.64% stake in the company. Shares short for NSTG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.6M with a Short Ratio of 6.60M, compared to 4.76M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.94% and a Short% of Float of 18.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.77, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.37 and -$2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.83, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$2.43.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $41.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.5M to a low estimate of $40.7M. As of the current estimate, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.22M, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.44M, an increase of 64.00% over than the figure of $28.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.26M, up 40.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $219.62M and the low estimate is $195.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.