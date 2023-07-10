Nevro Corp. (NVRO) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.56

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) closed the day trading at $24.03 down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $24.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508316 shares were traded. NVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVRO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when McCormick Shawn bought 7,500 shares for $22.88 per share. The transaction valued at 171,633 led to the insider holds 26,866 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVRO now has a Market Capitalization of 860.69M and an Enterprise Value of 715.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVRO has reached a high of $53.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVRO traded about 627.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVRO traded about 559.89k shares per day. A total of 35.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.58M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVRO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.28 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$2.63.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $107.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.7M to a low estimate of $106.78M. As of the current estimate, Nevro Corp.’s year-ago sales were $104.21M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.19M, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.2M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $453.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $423.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $439.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $406.37M, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $485.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $516.87M and the low estimate is $456.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.