Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Records 0.52% Price increase in Friday Trading

The closing price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) was $0.14 for the day, up 0.52% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0007 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2924859 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1326.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVOS now has a Market Capitalization of 19.95M and an Enterprise Value of 23.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1435, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2427.

Shares Statistics:

NVOS traded an average of 8.68M shares per day over the past three months and 3.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.40M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 4.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.