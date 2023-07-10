Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $0.39 in the prior trading day, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) closed at $0.41, up 5.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1810387 shares were traded. NUTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4190 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3765.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NUTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 22, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Bates Jon Christian bought 20,000 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 8,346 led to the insider holds 89,505 shares of the business.

Creem Mitchell bought 50,000 shares of NUTX for $21,415 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 81,746 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Montgomery Pamela W., who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, bought 12,000 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,141 and bolstered with 28,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUTX now has a Market Capitalization of 270.90M and an Enterprise Value of 519.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUTX has reached a high of $4.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4801, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0814.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 650.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 333.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NUTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.44M with a Short Ratio of 12.44M, compared to 11M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.29M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.5M and the low estimate is $339.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.