Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) closed at $3.84 down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $3.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20523626 shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0180 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8120.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on April 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.70 from $3.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when WHEELER CARRIE sold 598,939 shares for $2.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,708,114 led to the insider holds 17,955,118 shares of the business.

Meyer Megan D. sold 46,313 shares of OPEN for $132,080 on Jun 15. The President, Sell Direct & Svcs. now owns 2,868,528 shares after completing the transaction at $2.85 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Schwartz Christina, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 22,319 shares for $2.85 each. As a result, the insider received 63,651 and left with 731,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPEN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.49B and an Enterprise Value of 5.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $6.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5721, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0722.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OPEN has traded an average of 24.98M shares per day and 33.7M over the past ten days. A total of 641.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.71M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 65.05M with a Short Ratio of 65.05M, compared to 63.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.03% and a Short% of Float of 12.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.92B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.2B, an estimated decrease of -56.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B, a decrease of -52.50% over than the figure of -$56.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $887.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.57B, down -50.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.83B and the low estimate is $5.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.