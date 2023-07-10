OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Decline -1.49% in Day Trading, Closes at $4.62

The price of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) closed at $4.62 in the last session, down -1.49% from day before closing price of $4.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548875 shares were traded. OSUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OSUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when McGrath Kenneth J bought 100,000 shares for $4.93 per share. The transaction valued at 492,810 led to the insider holds 285,512 shares of the business.

LANCASTER RONNY B bought 50,000 shares of OSUR for $200,000 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 104,782 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Aspinall Mara G., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $4.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,138 and bolstered with 77,218 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSUR now has a Market Capitalization of 338.47M and an Enterprise Value of 238.19M. As of this moment, OraSure’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSUR has reached a high of $7.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3211.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OSUR traded on average about 613.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 503.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.78M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OSUR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.48M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $63.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.93M to a low estimate of $62.2M. As of the current estimate, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.23M, an estimated decrease of -20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.16M, a decrease of -45.30% less than the figure of -$20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $311.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $321.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $387.48M, down -17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $211.97M and the low estimate is $164.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -40.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.