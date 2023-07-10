Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.02

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) closed the day trading at $3.17 up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $3.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602235 shares were traded. ORGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORGO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when ERANI ALBERT sold 25,000 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 51,772 led to the insider holds 59,223,027 shares of the business.

ERANI ALBERT sold 25,000 shares of ORGO for $51,772 on Apr 12. The 10% Owner now owns 59,223,027 shares after completing the transaction at $2.07 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, KATZ MICHAEL W, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $2.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,680 and bolstered with 76,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGO now has a Market Capitalization of 416.10M and an Enterprise Value of 451.72M. As of this moment, Organogenesis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGO has reached a high of $6.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8104.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORGO traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORGO traded about 830.88k shares per day. A total of 131.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 5.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 13.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $115.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.1M to a low estimate of $115.1M. As of the current estimate, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.4M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.2M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $118.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $462.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $460.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $450.89M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $500.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $509.2M and the low estimate is $491.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.