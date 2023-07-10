Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.63

As of close of business last night, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.63, down -2.40% from its previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657993 shares were traded. OTLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OTLK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Dagnon Terry sold 520,000 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 590,200 led to the insider holds 653,058 shares of the business.

Evanson Jeff sold 267,000 shares of OTLK for $296,370 on Jan 20. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 745,975 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Evanson Jeff, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 103,255 shares for $1.22 each. As a result, the insider received 125,971 and left with 1,012,975 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTLK now has a Market Capitalization of 418.37M and an Enterprise Value of 406.58M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $2.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4787, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1995.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OTLK traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 256.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.1M with a Short Ratio of 17.10M, compared to 16.37M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 9.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $177.83M and the low estimate is $8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,843.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.