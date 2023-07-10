Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) was $0.32 for the day, up 5.25% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0161 from its previous closing price. On the day, 873934 shares were traded. OWLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3379 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2911.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OWLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 05, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5.50 from $8.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Scolnick Kathryn R. sold 13,443 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 4,436 led to the insider holds 450,185 shares of the business.

Workman Kurt sold 11,579 shares of OWLT for $3,821 on Jun 22. The President & CEO now owns 2,900,214 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Workman Kurt, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 14,229 shares for $0.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,273 and left with 2,859,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OWLT now has a Market Capitalization of 38.01M and an Enterprise Value of 22.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWLT has reached a high of $2.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9563, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4496.

Shares Statistics:

OWLT traded an average of 1.36M shares per day over the past three months and 51.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.08M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OWLT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 274.85k with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 233.12k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 10.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.58M to a low estimate of $13.05M. As of the current estimate, Owlet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.3M, an estimated decrease of -16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.51M, an increase of 17.90% over than the figure of -$16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.04M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.2M, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.42M and the low estimate is $94.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.