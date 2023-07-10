Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) was $0.17 for the day, down -4.84% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0085 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3607448 shares were traded. PIRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1821 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1670.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PIRS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P bought 10,000 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,500 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PIRS now has a Market Capitalization of 13.70M and an Enterprise Value of -21.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIRS has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6920, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0569.

Shares Statistics:

PIRS traded an average of 1.53M shares per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.07M. Insiders hold about 9.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PIRS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.02M to a low estimate of $4.02M. As of the current estimate, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.7M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.02M, a decrease of -62.40% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.02M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.9M, down -53.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14M and the low estimate is $9.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.