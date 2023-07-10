Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) closed at $4.26 down -18.08% from its previous closing price of $5.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.9400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 824749 shares were traded. PRST stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Presto Automation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Chardan Capital Markets on June 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5 from $4.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Suri Rajat sold 70,000 shares for $5.47 per share. The transaction valued at 383,100 led to the insider holds 2,240,762 shares of the business.

Suri Rajat sold 40,000 shares of PRST for $208,400 on Jul 03. The 10% Owner now owns 2,240,762 shares after completing the transaction at $5.21 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Suri Rajat, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 70,000 shares for $5.08 each. As a result, the insider received 355,500 and left with 2,240,762 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRST now has a Market Capitalization of 240.22M and an Enterprise Value of 273.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRST has reached a high of $10.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5966, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7796.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRST has traded an average of 3.12M shares per day and 694.24k over the past ten days. A total of 51.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.16M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PRST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 279.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 439.5k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.5M and the low estimate is $44.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.