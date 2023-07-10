Qudian Inc. (QD) Shares Rise by 1.49% to Close at $2.04

As of close of business last night, Qudian Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.04, up 1.49% from its previous closing price of $2.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609687 shares were traded. QD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.80 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QD now has a Market Capitalization of 458.79M and an Enterprise Value of -873.17M. As of this moment, Qudian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QD has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5686, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1708.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that QD traded 524.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 720.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 227.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.90M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 926.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.07M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.58M and the low estimate is $47.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.