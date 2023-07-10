Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $1.07 in the prior trading day, Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) closed at $1.12, up 4.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614481 shares were traded. RAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RAIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when TANG KEVIN C bought 333,325 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 370,534 led to the insider holds 3,740,341 shares of the business.

TANG KEVIN C bought 166,180 shares of RAIN for $179,574 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 3,407,016 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On May 30, another insider, TANG KEVIN C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 588,768 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 608,655 and bolstered with 3,240,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 40.73M and an Enterprise Value of -68.80M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAIN has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6882.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 853.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.90M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RAIN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 12.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$2.78.