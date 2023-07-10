Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $6.86

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) closed the day trading at $6.86 up 4.10% from the previous closing price of $6.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1249155 shares were traded. RXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RXRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on May 22, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Larson Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares for $7.49 per share. The transaction valued at 22,470 led to the insider holds 424,160 shares of the business.

Borgeson Blake sold 8,885 shares of RXRX for $65,639 on Jun 27. The Director now owns 7,528,989 shares after completing the transaction at $7.39 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Secora Michael, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $10.07 each. As a result, the insider received 251,837 and left with 817,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 899.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXRX has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RXRX traded about 2.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RXRX traded about 1.46M shares per day. A total of 191.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.30M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RXRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 19.52M with a Short Ratio of 19.52M, compared to 20M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.15% and a Short% of Float of 17.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.22 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$1.85.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $11.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.65M to a low estimate of $9.5M. As of the current estimate, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.67M, an estimated increase of 55.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.19M, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of $55.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.84M, up 48.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $86.6M and the low estimate is $6.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.