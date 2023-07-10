RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) closed at $1.73 in the last session, up 4.85% from day before closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4858752 shares were traded. RLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RLX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 01, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.72B and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. As of this moment, RLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has reached a high of $3.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0890.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RLX traded on average about 7.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 723.15M. Insiders hold about 42.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RLX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 38.71M with a Short Ratio of 38.71M, compared to 30.67M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $398.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $314.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $356.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.28M, down -53.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $605.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $657.97M and the low estimate is $552.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.