Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) Decline -1.18% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.21

The price of Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) closed at $0.21 in the last session, down -1.18% from day before closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0025 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638513 shares were traded. SNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2227 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2014.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNCE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Pellizzari Christine A bought 5,000 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 4,032 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNCE now has a Market Capitalization of 24.52M and an Enterprise Value of -56.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCE has reached a high of $2.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5907.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNCE traded on average about 440.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.2M to a low estimate of $10.8M. As of the current estimate, Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.27M, an estimated decrease of -34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.57M, a decrease of -26.60% over than the figure of -$34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.15M, down -18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $77.7M and the low estimate is $63.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.