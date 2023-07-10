Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Rise 4.54% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.79

The price of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) closed at $0.79 in the last session, up 4.54% from day before closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0342 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4908235 shares were traded. SENS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7550.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SENS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when JAIN Mukul sold 50,000 shares for $1.97 per share. The transaction valued at 98,500 led to the insider holds 2,506,156 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SENS now has a Market Capitalization of 378.23M and an Enterprise Value of 290.51M. As of this moment, Senseonics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SENS is 0.93, which has changed by -3,026.55% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,412.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SENS has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7179, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9638.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SENS traded on average about 6.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 497.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.95M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SENS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 57.99M with a Short Ratio of 57.99M, compared to 58.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.08% and a Short% of Float of 12.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.7M to a low estimate of $4.1M. As of the current estimate, Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.71M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.23M, an increase of 44.50% over than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.13M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SENS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.39M, up 37.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.1M and the low estimate is $38.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 94.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.