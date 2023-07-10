Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) was $4.76 for the day, up 3.03% from the previous closing price of $4.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1029000 shares were traded. MCRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MCRB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Ege David S. sold 7,038 shares for $5.19 per share. The transaction valued at 36,527 led to the insider holds 59,696 shares of the business.

Ege David S. sold 5,012 shares of MCRB for $39,745 on Oct 31. The insider now owns 46,734 shares after completing the transaction at $7.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCRB now has a Market Capitalization of 608.81M and an Enterprise Value of 664.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 115.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 130.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCRB has reached a high of $9.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1961, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8467.

Shares Statistics:

MCRB traded an average of 3.75M shares per day over the past three months and 2.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.29M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MCRB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.26M with a Short Ratio of 18.26M, compared to 15.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.28% and a Short% of Float of 27.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$2.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $127M to a low estimate of $124.48M. As of the current estimate, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22M, an estimated increase of 10,237.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $143.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.13M, up 1,729.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.4M and the low estimate is $600k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -79.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.