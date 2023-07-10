Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $22.76 in the prior trading day, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) closed at $23.04, up 1.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2522472 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 594.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Peetz Mehgan sold 7,279 shares for $24.78 per share. The transaction valued at 180,374 led to the insider holds 83,375 shares of the business.

TOLNAR JEFFERY sold 1,415 shares of SHLS for $32,248 on Apr 03. The President now owns 64,629 shares after completing the transaction at $22.79 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, TOLNAR JEFFERY, who serves as the President of the company, sold 3,575 shares for $19.73 each. As a result, the insider received 70,535 and left with 66,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHLS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.91B and an Enterprise Value of 4.14B. As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 146.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.27M with a Short Ratio of 12.27M, compared to 12.55M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.30%.

Earnings Estimates

