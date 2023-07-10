SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $8.10 in the prior trading day, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed at $8.05, down -0.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22553750 shares were traded. SOFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOFI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Borton Chad M sold 90,458 shares for $8.68 per share. The transaction valued at 784,985 led to the insider holds 229,449 shares of the business.

Stafford Webb Lauren sold 100,000 shares of SOFI for $928,800 on Jun 15. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 335,945 shares after completing the transaction at $9.29 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Webster Aaron, who serves as the Chief Risk Officer of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $9.69 each. As a result, the insider received 1,938,120 and left with 678,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOFI now has a Market Capitalization of 7.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $10.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 52.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 42.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 929.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 870.74M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 132.45M with a Short Ratio of 132.45M, compared to 103.71M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.08% and a Short% of Float of 15.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $475.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $503M to a low estimate of $437.86M. As of the current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $356.09M, an estimated increase of 33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $513.44M, an increase of 22.50% less than the figure of $33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $534M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $460.05M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.84B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.