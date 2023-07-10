SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) closed the day trading at $3.63 up 3.13% from the previous closing price of $3.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17211124 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SOUN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when EMAMI MAJID sold 68,333 shares for $4.42 per share. The transaction valued at 302,162 led to the insider holds 301,389 shares of the business.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares of SOUN for $50,000 on Jun 29. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 810,125 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 45,000 and left with 820,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 789.13M and an Enterprise Value of 807.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $5.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1260, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5289.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SOUN traded about 14.73M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SOUN traded about 25.96M shares per day. A total of 205.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.38M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.13M with a Short Ratio of 10.13M, compared to 13.91M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $8.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.4M to a low estimate of $7.68M. As of the current estimate, SoundHound AI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.15M, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.96M, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.13M, up 45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.01M and the low estimate is $73.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 81.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.