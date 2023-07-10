Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Records 0.73 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.2501 High

After finishing at $2.18 in the prior trading day, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) closed at $2.18, up 0.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728030 shares were traded. SMMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2501 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1050.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Zanganeh Mahkam bought 15,973,743 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 16,772,430 led to the insider holds 23,395,269 shares of the business.

Zanganeh Mahkam bought 7,553,301 shares of SMMT for $7,930,966 on Mar 08. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,884,095 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Dhingra Ankur, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 196,362 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 206,180 and bolstered with 234,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMMT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3042.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.05k whereas that against EBITDA is -2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9409, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0847.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 378.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.58M. Insiders hold about 90.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SMMT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.63M, compared to 5.21M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.91%.

Earnings Estimates

