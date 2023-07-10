Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) was $17.76 for the day, up 4.90% from the previous closing price of $16.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2783115 shares were traded. NOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Mohamed Akbar bought 10,000 shares for $14.37 per share. The transaction valued at 143,700 led to the insider holds 83,689 shares of the business.

Berger William J bought 600 shares of NOVA for $9,348 on Mar 31. The insider now owns 293,325 shares after completing the transaction at $15.58 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Santo Salvo John T, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 12,679 shares for $13.50 each. As a result, the insider received 171,166 and left with 75,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.07B and an Enterprise Value of 7.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.46.

Shares Statistics:

NOVA traded an average of 3.88M shares per day over the past three months and 3.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 124.99% stake in the company. Shares short for NOVA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 22.2M with a Short Ratio of 22.20M, compared to 25.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.09% and a Short% of Float of 26.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and -$3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.62, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.05 and -$4.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $254.3M to a low estimate of $153.3M. As of the current estimate, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.01M, an estimated increase of 37.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.43M, an increase of 76.20% over than the figure of $37.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $285.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.3M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $624.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $845.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $557.69M, up 51.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $741M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.