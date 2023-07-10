Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Sunrun Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.80, up 1.76% from its previous closing price of $16.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7968773 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RUN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Abajian Danny sold 539 shares for $16.02 per share. The transaction valued at 8,637 led to the insider holds 217,397 shares of the business.

Dickson Paul S. sold 255 shares of RUN for $4,086 on Jul 06. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 311,449 shares after completing the transaction at $16.03 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Jurich Lynn Michelle, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,428 shares for $18.61 each. As a result, the insider received 63,804 and left with 1,407,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.62B and an Enterprise Value of 12.29B. As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 280.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -103.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $39.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RUN traded 8.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.65M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 34.35M with a Short Ratio of 34.35M, compared to 37.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.93% and a Short% of Float of 19.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of -$1.16, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.11 and -$2.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $628.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $743M to a low estimate of $528M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $584.58M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $647.56M, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $822M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $508M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.45B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.