TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $0.49 in the prior trading day, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) closed at $0.46, down -6.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0329 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1507333 shares were traded. TCBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5290 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4451.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCBP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Randall Diana Elizabeth bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,000 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Randall Kenneth Edward bought 70,000 shares of TCBP for $350,000 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 382,963 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Randall Mark Edward, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 350,000 and bolstered with 382,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCBP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.14M and an Enterprise Value of -422.33k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBP has reached a high of $22.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7405.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 328.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 362.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19M. Insiders hold about 11.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 308.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 48.49k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$11.42 and -$11.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.42. EPS for the following year is -$4.6, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.6 and -$4.6.