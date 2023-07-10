TH International Limited (THCH) Records 0.52 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.7550 High

After finishing at $2.43 in the prior trading day, TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) closed at $2.73, up 12.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520475 shares were traded. THCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4250.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.74.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THCH now has a Market Capitalization of 437.75M and an Enterprise Value of 600.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.96.

Over the past 52 weeks, THCH has reached a high of $10.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2267, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0083.

The stock has traded on average 422.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 357.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.59M. Insiders hold about 22.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for THCH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 645.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 377.04k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.