The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.42, up 29.81% from its previous closing price of $0.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0954 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1692806 shares were traded. BODY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3365.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BODY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on May 05, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Congdon Jonathan sold 134,730 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 59,887 led to the insider holds 17,690,999 shares of the business.

Congdon Jonathan sold 900 shares of BODY for $495 on Jun 22. The 10% Owner now owns 17,825,729 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Daikeler Carl, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 114,811 shares for $0.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,483 and bolstered with 3,199,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BODY now has a Market Capitalization of 129.86M and an Enterprise Value of 109.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BODY has reached a high of $1.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4515, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6660.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BODY traded 749.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 309.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.69M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BODY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.31M with a Short Ratio of 9.31M, compared to 10.58M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $136.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.04M to a low estimate of $129.9M. As of the current estimate, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.14M, an estimated decrease of -23.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.71M, a decrease of -21.20% over than the figure of -$23.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BODY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $566.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $499.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $538.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $692.2M, down -22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $589.32M and the low estimate is $514.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.