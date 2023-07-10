The name Codexis Inc. (CDXS) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) was $2.71 for the day, up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523580 shares were traded. CDXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDXS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,714 shares for $4.14 per share. The transaction valued at 147,874 led to the insider holds 783,965 shares of the business.

NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,714 shares of CDXS for $151,377 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 783,965 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, NICOLS JOHN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,714 shares for $4.11 each. As a result, the insider received 146,681 and left with 783,965 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDXS now has a Market Capitalization of 180.94M and an Enterprise Value of 120.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXS has reached a high of $13.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9004, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6919.

Shares Statistics:

CDXS traded an average of 900.77K shares per day over the past three months and 765.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.01M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 3.88M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$1.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.9M to a low estimate of $16.3M. As of the current estimate, Codexis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.41M, an estimated decrease of -52.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.11M, a decrease of -53.30% less than the figure of -$52.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.05M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.59M, down -49.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.36M and the low estimate is $66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.