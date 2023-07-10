TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $6.67 in the prior trading day, TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) closed at $7.19, up 7.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3565191 shares were traded. TOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOP now has a Market Capitalization of 251.70M and an Enterprise Value of 235.89M. As of this moment, TOP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 66.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOP is -1.94, which has changed by -7,720.35% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,412.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOP has reached a high of $256.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 33.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.05M. Insiders hold about 85.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 437.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 158.08k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.74%.